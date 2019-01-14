Your TV Is Probably Spying On You!

Did you get a great deal during the Boxing day sales? Did you get one of those 50-inch screens for next to nothing? Well, there is a catch!

Your bargain TV is most likely spying on you!

Some TV’s are said to now be collecting info on which TV shows you watch, the adds you see and even where you are.

Once the info is gathered by your TV- its then transmitted from your set to other companies.

It’s said by industry pros that TV manufactures aren’t making that much on the actual TV but rather selling the data collected.

There are however; ways to limited the info collected by your TV

Find out how to control it