Zac Efron has all kinds of Love for Canadian talent…Zac confessed to being a big fan of Celine Dion.

During a “73 Questions With Zac Efron” session for Vogue,

Zac was asked to name the album people would be most surprised to find out he owns. “Céline Dion’s Greatest Hits,” Efron replied, “and all [her] other albums.”