Zach is Still Making Tracks

The courageous 13 year-old Zach completed Day 24 of his journey to Ottawa today.

DAY 24 – Finished today at #StGregorysCatholicSchool in #CarltonPlace with several hundred students! 32kms DONE but the day isn’t over yet.. pic.twitter.com/ihaCtC3nqn — Zach Makes Tracks (@ZachMakesTracks) September 5, 2017

Since leaving RVH 24 days ago Zach has been running, walking & biking while also making stops in communities to spread awareness for Child & Youth Mental Health. You couldn’t possibly put a price on the amount of awareness Zach and his family have spread.

Several months ago he had an original goal of just $10,000, things have changed a lot since then.

Sunday, Sept 10 – Zach arrives on #ParliamentHill in @ottawacity at 1pm. Please come cheer him on! He’s working HARD for #youthmentalhealth pic.twitter.com/JR7Dlcc0X1 — Zach Makes Tracks (@ZachMakesTracks) September 4, 2017

Zach is on pace to arrive at Parliament Hill in Ottawa this Sunday Afternoon.