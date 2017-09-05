Listen Live

Zach is Still Making Tracks

Zach Makes Tracks has a new goal of $100,000...

By Darryl on the Drive

The courageous 13 year-old Zach completed Day 24 of his journey to Ottawa today.

Since leaving RVH 24 days ago Zach has been running, walking & biking while also making stops in communities to spread awareness for Child & Youth Mental Health. You couldn’t possibly put a price on the amount of awareness Zach and his family have spread.

Several months ago he had an original goal of just $10,000, things have changed a lot since then.

Zach is on pace to arrive at Parliament Hill in Ottawa this Sunday Afternoon.

