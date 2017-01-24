‘Zoolander 2’ Leads Loser Nomination Board At 2017 Razzies

With the nominations for the best-of-the-best being announced this morning for the 2017 OSCARS, it’s that time of year when the worst-of-the-worst are also recognized.

The 2017 Razzies nominations were announced yesterday, with ‘Superman vs. Batman’ and ‘Zoolander 2’ leading the loser nomination board.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Worst Picture

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander 2

Worst Actor

Ben Affleck- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler- Gods of Egypt, London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert de Niro- Dirty Grandpa

Dinesh D’Souza- Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Stiller- Zoolander 2

Worst Actress

Megan Fox- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry- Boo! A Madea Halloween

Julia Roberts- Mother’s Day

Becky Turner- Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts- The Divergent Series: Allegiant, Shut-In

Shailene Woodley- The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Worst Supporting Actress

Julianne Hough- Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson- Mother’s Day

Aubrey Plaza- Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour- Fifty Shades of Black

Sela Ward- Independence Day: Resurgence

Kristen Wiig- Zoolander 2

Worst Supporting Actor

Nicolas Cage- Snowden

Johnny Depp- Alice Through the Looking Glass

Will Ferrell- Zoolander 2

Jesse Eisenberg- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Jared Leto- Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson- Zoolander 2

Worst Screen Combo

Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Any 2 Egyptian gods or mortals- Gods of Egypt

Johnny Depp & his vomitously vibrant costume- Alice Through the Looking Glass

The entire cast of once respected actors- Collateral Beauty

Tyler Perry & that same old worn out wig- Boo! A Madea Halloween

Ben Stiller & his BFF (barely funny friend) Owen Wilson- Zoolander 2

Worst Director

Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley- Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich- Independence Day: Resurgence

Tyler Perry- Boo! A Madea Halloween

Alex Proyas- Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller- Zoolander 2

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day: Resurgence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander 2

Worst Screenplay

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Suicide Squad

On the flip side of all this, check out the BEST of 2016, with the OSCAR nominations HERE.

(Image Source- rollingstone.com)