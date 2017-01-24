Listen Live

‘Zoolander 2’ Leads Loser Nomination Board At 2017 Razzies

With 'Batman vs Superman' Close Behind

By Host Blogs, Humor, ICYMI, Kool Celebrities, Kool Headlines

With the nominations for the best-of-the-best being announced this morning for the 2017 OSCARS, it’s that time of year when the worst-of-the-worst are also recognized.

The 2017 Razzies nominations were announced yesterday, with ‘Superman vs. Batman’ and ‘Zoolander 2’ leading the loser nomination board.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Worst Picture

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander 2

Worst Actor

Ben Affleck- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler- Gods of Egypt, London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert de Niro- Dirty Grandpa
Dinesh D’Souza- Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller- Zoolander 2

Worst Actress

Megan Fox- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry- Boo! A Madea Halloween
Julia Roberts- Mother’s Day
Becky Turner- Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts- The Divergent Series: Allegiant, Shut-In
Shailene Woodley- The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Worst Supporting Actress

Julianne Hough- Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson- Mother’s Day
Aubrey Plaza- Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour- Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward- Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig- Zoolander 2

Worst Supporting Actor

Nicolas Cage- Snowden
Johnny Depp- Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell- Zoolander 2
Jesse Eisenberg- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto- Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson- Zoolander 2

Worst Screen Combo

Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Any 2 Egyptian gods or mortals- Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp & his vomitously vibrant costume- Alice Through the Looking Glass
The entire cast of once respected actors- Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry & that same old worn out wig- Boo! A Madea Halloween
Ben Stiller & his BFF (barely funny friend) Owen Wilson- Zoolander 2

Worst Director

Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley- Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich- Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry- Boo! A Madea Halloween
Alex Proyas- Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller- Zoolander 2

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel

Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander 2

Worst Screenplay

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad

On the flip side of all this, check out the BEST of 2016, with the OSCAR nominations HERE.

(Image Source- rollingstone.com)

Related posts

‘LA LA LAND’ Tops List Of Nominees for 2017 OSCARS

Aziz Ansari Delivered The Perfect Post-Trump Monologue On SNL

Title For Star Wars Episode: VIII Revealed

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Walk Down Memory Lane In Hometown

Ed Sheeran Says He’s Ready for Fatherhood!

15 Songs Every Girl Who Grew Up In The 90’s Knows By Heart

Morissette former manager stole 5 million from her!

“Know Your Lemons” Campaign Helps Women Spot Signs Of Breast Cancer

VIDEO: Farmer Dancing To ‘Cheap Thrills’ Goes Viral