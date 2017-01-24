‘Zoolander 2’ Leads Loser Nomination Board At 2017 Razzies
With 'Batman vs Superman' Close Behind
With the nominations for the best-of-the-best being announced this morning for the 2017 OSCARS, it’s that time of year when the worst-of-the-worst are also recognized.
The 2017 Razzies nominations were announced yesterday, with ‘Superman vs. Batman’ and ‘Zoolander 2’ leading the
loser nomination board.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Worst Picture
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander 2
Worst Actor
Ben Affleck- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler- Gods of Egypt, London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert de Niro- Dirty Grandpa
Dinesh D’Souza- Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller- Zoolander 2
Worst Actress
Megan Fox- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry- Boo! A Madea Halloween
Julia Roberts- Mother’s Day
Becky Turner- Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts- The Divergent Series: Allegiant, Shut-In
Shailene Woodley- The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Worst Supporting Actress
Julianne Hough- Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson- Mother’s Day
Aubrey Plaza- Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour- Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward- Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig- Zoolander 2
Worst Supporting Actor
Nicolas Cage- Snowden
Johnny Depp- Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell- Zoolander 2
Jesse Eisenberg- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto- Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson- Zoolander 2
Worst Screen Combo
Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Any 2 Egyptian gods or mortals- Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp & his vomitously vibrant costume- Alice Through the Looking Glass
The entire cast of once respected actors- Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry & that same old worn out wig- Boo! A Madea Halloween
Ben Stiller & his BFF (barely funny friend) Owen Wilson- Zoolander 2
Worst Director
Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley- Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich- Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry- Boo! A Madea Halloween
Alex Proyas- Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller- Zoolander 2
Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander 2
Worst Screenplay
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad
