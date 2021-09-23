 ’FAMILY GUY’ CAST APPEARS IN COVID VACCINE PSA

If nobody else can convince you to get the COVID vaccine, what about Brian Griffin?

Seth McFarlane has written a public service announcement starring…you guessed it…the cast of Family Guy.

He partnered with the Ad Council’s “It’s Up To You” COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative to make a part Schoolhouse Rock, part educational video about getting the shot.

Because it’s so much more fun to get your medical advice from cartoons, right?