 ’FAMILY GUY’ CAST APPEARS IN COVID VACCINE PSA

If 'Family Guy" can't convince you- then there's no hope!

By Dirt/Divas

If nobody else can convince you to get the COVID vaccine, what about Brian Griffin?

 

Seth McFarlane has written a public service announcement starring…you guessed it…the cast of Family Guy. 

 

He partnered with the Ad Council’s “It’s Up To You” COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative to make a part Schoolhouse Rock, part educational video about getting the shot.

 

Because it’s so much more fun to get your medical advice from cartoons, right?

