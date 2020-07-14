Listen Live

10 MOST PRIZED POSSESSIONS

Family photos, wedding rings, cars...

By Life Hacks

A new survey asked people to name their most prized possessions.

And quite a few of the top 10 things, including the number one answer, are irreplaceable because of what they mean, not what they’re worth.

Here’s the top 10 . . .

 

1.  Family photos.

2.  A wedding ring.

3.  A piece of jewelry.

4.  An engagement ring.

5.  A family heirloom.

6.  A laptop computer.

7.  A car.

8.  A wedding dress.

9.  A child’s memory box.

10.  A TV.

 

The survey also found 42% of people have an heirloom that’s been in the family for at least 50 years.

