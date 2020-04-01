1) What time does Cinderella have until her carriage turns into a pumpkin?

(Midnight)



2) How many days are in April?

(30)



3) Snow and Barn are breeds of which flying animal?

(Owl)

4) Jack and Jill went up the hill to fetch a pail of water, but who fell down first?

(Jack)

5) After Good Friday, what is the next stat holiday for residents of Ontario?

(Victoria Day)

6) SPELL: Dinosaur.

(D-I-N-O-S-A-U-R)

7) What type of transmission needs a stick shift?

(Manual/Standard)



8) What is 7 multiplied by 6?

(42)

9) Which famous actor is known for the saying, “I’ll be back”?

(Arnold Schwarzenegger)

10) Today is April Fool’s Day. What time today is it said that the pranks are to end?

(Noon)