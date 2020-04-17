$1000 Friday, April 17th

1) How many EVEN numbers are there between 1 and 9?

(4 – 2, 4, 6, and 8)

2) Little Miss Muffet, sat on a Tuffet, eating what?

(Curds & Whey)

3) Fashion designer, and former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham turns 46 today. What nickname did Victoria go by in the all-female pop group?

(Posh/Posh Spice)

4) Which of the following is NOT a name of a desert: Gobi, Yellowstone, or Sahara.

(Yellowstone)

5) What is the name of the scale used to measure the spiciness or heat of chili peppers and other spicy foods?

(Scoville)

6) Quasimodo is a fictional character better known as who?

(The Hunchback of Notre Dame)

7) SPELL: Charisma.

(C H A R I S M A)

8) How many innings are in a game of baseball?

(9)

9) On the kids TV show “Paw Patrol”, the characters are what kind of animal?

(Dogs)

10) What kind of juice do you mix with gin or vodka to make a Greyhound cocktail?

(Grapefruit)