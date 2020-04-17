Listen Live

$1000 Friday, April 17th

Charlie got 5 right today, how did you do?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1) How many EVEN numbers are there between 1 and 9?
(4 – 2, 4, 6, and 8)

 

 

 

 

 

2) Little Miss Muffet, sat on a Tuffet, eating what?
(Curds & Whey)

 

 

 

 

 

 

3) Fashion designer, and former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham turns 46 today. What nickname did Victoria go by in the all-female pop group?
(Posh/Posh Spice)

 

 

 

 

 

 

4) Which of the following is NOT a name of a desert: Gobi, Yellowstone, or Sahara.
(Yellowstone)

 

 

 

 

 

5) What is the name of the scale used to measure the spiciness or heat of chili peppers and other spicy foods?
(Scoville)

 

 

 

 

 

 

6) Quasimodo is a fictional character better known as who?
(The Hunchback of Notre Dame)

 

 

 

 

 

 

7) SPELL: Charisma.
(C H A R I S M A)

 

 

 

 

 

 

8) How many innings are in a game of baseball?
(9)

 

 

 

 

 

 

9) On the kids TV show “Paw Patrol”, the characters are what kind of animal?
(Dogs)

 

 

 

 

 

 

10) What kind of juice do you mix with gin or vodka to make a Greyhound cocktail?
(Grapefruit)

Related posts

$1000 Minute Thursday, April 16th

$1000 Minute Wednesday, April 15th

$1000 Minute Tuesday, April 14th