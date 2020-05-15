$1000 Friday, May 15th!

1) What month will it be 8 months from now?

(January)

2) Name the City Dorothy must travel to, to see the Wizard of Oz.

(Emerald)

3) How many kidneys’ do most humans have?

(2)

4) SPELL: Carousel.

(C A R O U S E L)

5) American actress Megan Fox celebrates a birthday this weekend. In the 2014 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, she is known for playing which character?

(April O’Neil/Ms. O’Neil/April)

6) Ciabatta, pumpernickel, and sourdough are all different types of what food?

(Bread)

7) What is the name of William Shakespeare’s longest play?

(Hamlet)

8) What is the name of the plastic or metal piece found on each end of a shoelace?

(Aglet)

9) In an automatic vehicle, the letter P on the transmission gear selector stands for Park; what does the N stand for?

(Neutral)

10) In what Canadian province is the “Magnetic Hill” located?

(New Brunswick)