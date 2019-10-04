$1000 Friday, October 4th

1) What does the A stand for in DNA?

(Acid)

2) Joker is now in theatres. Name the actor who portrayed the Joker in the Suicide Squad movie.

(Jared Leto)

3) A documentary was recently released on Netflix on Bill Gates. What company is Bill Gates the founder of?

(Microsoft)

4) Citrus fruits are known to have a high amount of which vitamin?

(C)

5) The Maple Leafs take on the Blue Jackets tonight in which City?

(Columbus)

6) Name one of the four railroads found in the Monopoly board game.

(Reading/Pennsylvania/B&O/Short Line)

7) What is the name given to an animal that eats both plants and animals?

(Omnivore)

8) Which Disney princess ate the poisoned apple?

(Snow White)

9) SPELL: Generosity.

(G E N E R O S I T Y)

10) What letter comes before K in the alphabet?

(J)