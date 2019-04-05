$1000 Minute Friday, April 5th

1) Royal Gala is a variety of which fruit?

(Apple)

2) What sweet seasonal event is happening in Simcoe County this weekend?

(Maple Weekend)

3) Tonight the Toronto Raptors are in Charlotte to take on the Hornets. Which US state are they playing in?

(North Carolina)

4) Which day comes TWO days before Thursday?

(Tuesday)

5) Which animal is known as the ‘Ship of the Desert?’

(Camel)

6) TRUE OR FALSE: Your ears and nose continue to grow your entire life.

(True)

7) It’s Pharrell William’s birthday! What is the title if his song that’s the opposite of sad?

(Happy)

8) A quarter to three is actually what time?

(2:45)

9) Which Canadian songstress announced she’s finishing her 16 year long Vegas residency to go out on a world tour next fall?

(Celine Dion)

10) SPELL: Venus.

(V-E-N-U-S)