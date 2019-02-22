$1000 Minute Friday, February 22nd

1) Monterey Jack is a type of what food?

(Cheese)

2) What is the NAME of the most inner circle on a dartboard?

(Bullseye)

3) TRUE OR FALSE: Teal is not only a colour, but the name of a duck species found in Europe and Asia.

(True)

4) What is the NAME of the pink starfish character on ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’?

(Patrick)

5) The Maple Leafs are in Toronto tomorrow night playing which Canadian team?

(Montreal Canadiens)

6) A movie theatre has 50 rows of seats with 10 seats in each row. How many seats are there in total?

(500)

7) The `cerebral cortex` refers to which part of the body?

(Brain)

8) What is the other plural word for cactuses?

(Cacti)

9) It’s Drew Barrymore’s birthday! Which Steven Spielberg movie was she in when she was 7 years old?

(E.T.)

10) What colour of a sapphire gemstone is the most common?

(Blue)