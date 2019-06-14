$1000 Minute Friday, June 14th

1) What delicious festival kicks off today at the Innisfil Recreation Complex?

(Ribfest)

2) TRUE OR FALSE: It takes the moon 12 months to revolve the Earth.

(False: One month)

3) How do you say goodbye in French?

(Au revoir)

4) Which team won game 6 last night in the NBA Finals? Raptors OR Warriors?

(RAPTORS)

5) SPELL: Warriors.

(W-A-R-R-I-O-R-S)

6) Disney recently released the trailer for which highly anticipated film with a certain snowman character in it?

(Frozen 2)

7) NAME the US President celebrating a birthday today.

(Donald Trump-73 today)

8) What is Batman’s real name?

(Bruce Wayne)

9) What team are the 2019 Stanley Cup Champions?

(St. Louis Blues)

10) How much money do you get when you pass GO in a game of Monopoly?

($200)