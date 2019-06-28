$1000 Minute Friday, June 28th

1) The Canadian flag is 54 years old. What year was it established as our flag?

(1965)

2) Who was the first Prime Minister of Canada?

(Sir John Alexander MacDonald)

3) What animal is on the Canadian quarter?

(Caribou)

4) What is the name of the trophy for the Canadian Football League?

(The Grey Cup)

5) SPELL: Poutine.

(P-O-U-T-I-N-E)

6) TRUE OR FALSE: Superman was co-created by a Canadian.

(True- Toronto-born Joe Shuster & American writer Jerry Siegel created the character in high school)

7) NAME the Royal Canadian Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron that will be performing in Barrie today and tomorrow.

(Snowbirds)

8) How many territories are in Canada?

(3)

9) Pyrotechnics is just another word for WHAT that we’ll see in the sky this weekend?

(Fireworks)

10) Canada uses the Metric System. How many inches are in a foot?

(12 inches)