$1000 Minute Friday, June 7th

1) Which US state is the biggest?

(Alaska)

2) Spell Alaska.

(A-L-A-S-K-A)

3) Name the singer of the song “Shake it off.”

(Taylor Swift)

4) What is the Little Mermaids’ first name?

(Ariel)

5) What food makes up 99% of a panda’s diet?

(Bamboo)

6) Who won last night’s hockey Game?

(St. Louis)

7) Vincent Van Gogh famously cut off what body part?

(His ear)

8) On which street down town Barrie will you find a high concentration of bars?

(Dunlop Street)

9) What is 10 multiplied by 55?

(550)

10) What is the chemical formula for water?

(H20)