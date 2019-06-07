$1000 Minute Friday, June 7th
1) Which US state is the biggest?
(Alaska)
2) Spell Alaska.
(A-L-A-S-K-A)
3) Name the singer of the song “Shake it off.”
(Taylor Swift)
4) What is the Little Mermaids’ first name?
(Ariel)
5) What food makes up 99% of a panda’s diet?
(Bamboo)
6) Who won last night’s hockey Game?
(St. Louis)
7) Vincent Van Gogh famously cut off what body part?
(His ear)
8) On which street down town Barrie will you find a high concentration of bars?
(Dunlop Street)
9) What is 10 multiplied by 55?
(550)
10) What is the chemical formula for water?
(H20)