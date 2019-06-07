Listen Live

$1000 Minute Friday, June 7th

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1)  Which US state is the biggest?
(Alaska)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2)  Spell Alaska.
(A-L-A-S-K-A)

 

 

 

 

 

 

3)  Name the singer of the song “Shake it off.”
(Taylor Swift)

 

 

 

 

 

 

4) What is the Little Mermaids’ first name?
(Ariel)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5) What food makes up 99% of a panda’s diet?
(Bamboo)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6)  Who won last night’s hockey Game?
(St. Louis)

 

 

 

 

 

 

7)  Vincent Van Gogh famously cut off what body part?
(His ear)

 

 

 

 

 

8)  On which street down town Barrie will you find a high concentration of bars?
(Dunlop Street)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9) What is 10 multiplied by 55?
(550)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10) What is the chemical formula for water?
(H20)

