$1000 Minute Friday, March 29th

1) The Kangaroo is native to which country?

(Australia)

2) SPELL: Dialogue.

(D-I-A-L-O-G-U-E)

3) Lady Gaga is 33 yesterday. Who starred opposite her in the movie ‘A Star Is Born’?

(Bradley Cooper)

4) What sweet food is made by bees using nectar from flowers?

(Honey)

5) The Stargazer, African Queen and Citronella are types of what?

(Flowers)

6) Who played Rose on the TV show ‘The Golden Girls’?

(Betty White)

7) Jennifer Lopez just added a second Toronto show to her tour this Summer. NAME the venue she will perform in.

(Scotiabank Arena)

8) Which clothing company has used the slogan ‘Just Do It’?

(Nike)

9) When heading north on the 400, which exit comes first DUNLOP or ESSA?

(Essa)

10) What is 2 in the afternoon called in military time?

(1400)