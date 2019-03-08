$1000 Minute Friday, March 8th

Listen Live

1)   Who is Donald Duck’s significant other? (Daisy Duck)           […]

1)   Who is Donald Duck’s significant other?
(Daisy Duck)

 

 

 

 

 

2)    It’s James Van Der Beek’s birthday! What is the name of the teen drama TV show he played a young filmmaker on?
(Dawson’s Creek)

 

 

 

 

 

 

3)    NAME the Canadian invented board game, in which winning is determined by a player’s ability to answer trivia questions.
(Trivial Pursuit)

 

 

 

 

 

 

4)    This Sunday is Daylight Saving Time. Do we LOSE an hour or GAIN an hour?
(Lose- Spring Forward)

 

 

 

 

 

 

5)    TRUE OR FALSE: Dolphins are mammals.
(True)

 

 

 

 

 

 

6)    The Toronto Raptors are in New Orleans taking on which team tonight?
(Pelicans)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7)    SPELL: Friday, backwards.
(Y-A-D-I-R-F)

 

 

 

 

 

 

8)    Which game show host just announced he is battling cancer?
(Alex Trebek)

 

 

 

 

 

 

9)    How many zeros are there in a million?
(6)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10)  Captain Marvel opens in theatres today. Which comic book universe is she from? DC or Marvel?
(Marvel)

 

