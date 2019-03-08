$1000 Minute Friday, March 8th

1) Who is Donald Duck’s significant other?

(Daisy Duck)

2) It’s James Van Der Beek’s birthday! What is the name of the teen drama TV show he played a young filmmaker on?

(Dawson’s Creek)

3) NAME the Canadian invented board game, in which winning is determined by a player’s ability to answer trivia questions.

(Trivial Pursuit)

4) This Sunday is Daylight Saving Time. Do we LOSE an hour or GAIN an hour?

(Lose- Spring Forward)

5) TRUE OR FALSE: Dolphins are mammals.

(True)

6) The Toronto Raptors are in New Orleans taking on which team tonight?

(Pelicans)

7) SPELL: Friday, backwards.

(Y-A-D-I-R-F)

8) Which game show host just announced he is battling cancer?

(Alex Trebek)

9) How many zeros are there in a million?

(6)

10) Captain Marvel opens in theatres today. Which comic book universe is she from? DC or Marvel?

(Marvel)