$1000 Minute Friday, May 17th

1) Which game would you use the term “check mate” in?

(Chess)

2) It’s Bob Saget’s birthday today. NAME the TV show he hosted for the first 8 seasons that began in 1989.

(America’s Funniest Home Video)

3) Sing the next line of this Children’s song; “Old MacDonald had a farm”…

(E-I-E-I-O)

4) The Ikea brand originated in which country?

(Sweden)

5) NAME one of the Great Lakes.

(Superior, Huron, Michigan, Ontario, Erie)

6) The Toronto Raptors are in their 24th season. What year was the team founded?

(1995)

7) Typically, what is the alcohol used in a margarita?

(Tequila)

8) Which kid’s cartoon recently made headlines or having a gay marriage in an episode?

(Arthur)

9) Which herb is one of the main ingredients of Pesto Sauce?

(Basil)

10) How many continents are there on the planet?

(7)