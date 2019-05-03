$1000 Minute Friday, May 3rd

1) Tallahassee is the capital of which US state?

(Florida)

2) Which Canadian artist beat Taylor Swift for the record of most wins at the Billboard Music Awards?

(Drake- won 12 Wednesday, overall total 27 wins)

3) What day of the week does the next stat holiday fall on?

(Monday)

4) TRUE OR FALSE: Bats are mammals.

(True)

5) Which CBS nerdy comedy just taped its final episode of the series that will air on May 16?

(Big Bang Theory)

6) How many hours are in three days?

(72)

7) Which continent is India in?

(Asia)

8) The nominees for the Tony Awards were announced this week. What are the Tony awards celebrating?

(Broadway Theatre)

9) How many strings does a violin have?

(4)

10) The Toronto Blue Jays are in Dallas, Texas tonight taking on which team?

(Rangers)