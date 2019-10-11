$1000 Minute Friday, October 11th!

1) What name is given to the cooking on an egg without its shell, by boiling it in water?

(Poached Egg)

2) Last night was the season 4 premiere of what American drama series that follows the lives of Archie, Veronica, Betty and Jughead?

(Riverdale)

3) The Patella is a flat circular-triangular bone in the human body, also known as the what?

(Knee/Knee Cap)

4) Tomorrow afternoon, you can find Charlie at the Grand Opening of what chocolate store in Park Place Barrie?

(Lindt)

5) What object do Witches and Wizards fly around on?

(Broomstick)

6) SPELL: Temperature.

(T E M P E R A T U R E)

7) TRUE OR FALSE: The Maple Leafs face the Red Wings in Toronto tomorrow night.

(FALSE – Detriot)

8) Which province borders Alberta on the East side?

(Saskatchewan)

9) Patty is having 30 guests over for Thanksgiving. If her pies have 12 slices each, how many pies will she need for everyone to get 1 slice?

(3)

10) Persian, Maine Coon, and Siamese are all different breeds of what animal?

(Cat)