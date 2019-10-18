$1000 Minute Friday, October 18th

1) How many times do you have to say “Beetlejuice” to make him appear?

(3 Times)

2) What kind of nut is Nutella spread made with?

(Hazelnut)

3) Zac Efron celebrates a birthday today. Which serial killer did he portray this year in the movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile?

(Ted Bundy)

4) In hockey, how many players from each team are allowed to be on the ice at the same time?

(6 – 3 Forwards; 2 Defensemen; 1 Goaltender)

5) The Lemur is a primate native only to the island of what?

(Madagascar)

6) Cruella De Vil is the villain in which Disney movie?

(101 Dalmatians)

7) SPELL: Cooperative.

(C O O P E R A T I V E)

8) What number would you add to 75 to get the sum of 1000?

(925)

9) Charlie and I will be in Barrie this evening at the Big Bash. Which non-profit federation is this event held by?

(Big Brothers Big Sisters)

10) TRUE OR FALSE: Identical twins have the same fingerprint.

(FALSE)