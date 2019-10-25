$1000 Minute Friday, October 25th

1) In the Simpsons American sitcom, what colour is Marge Simpsons dress?

(Green)

2) What is the northern most American state?

(Alaska)

3) Katy Perry celebrates a birthday today. FILL IN THE BLANK: “You make me feel like I’m living, a, teenage, (blank).”

(Dream)

4) Ciabatta, pumpernickel, and sourdough are all different types of what food?

(Bread)

5) Does Daylight savings time start or end next weekend?

(End)

6) The Toronto Raptors, Argonauts, and Maple Leafs all play tomorrow evening. What sport do the Argonauts play?

(Football/Canadian Football)

7) What actress played Laurie Strode in the original Halloween movie?

(Jamie Lee Curtis)

8) You have 36 cookies, 12 employees, and want to split the cookies evenly. How many cookies should each person get?

(3)

9) “Ringo” was the second drummer for which famous band?

(The Beatles)

10) SPELL: Permanent.

(P E R M A N E N T)