$1000 Minute Friday, September 20th

1) What is the name of the spongy tissue found inside the innermost part of bones?

(Bone Marrow)

2) What is the name of the flavour given for chocolate ice cream with nuts and marshmallows mixed in?

(Rocky Road)

3) Which team do the Barrie Colts face off tomorrow for their first regular season home game?

(London/Knights)

4) Which Disney princess lost her glass slipper at the ball?

(Cinderella)

5) Stephen King celebrates a birthday this weekend. Name his horror novel that was turned into a movie and is currently playing in theatres.

(It/It Chapter Two)

6) SPELL: Microscope.

(M I C R O S C O P E)

7) Betty starts work at 9:00am. If she wakes up at 6:30am and needs 20 minutes to drive to work, how much time does she have to get ready?

(2 hours and 10 minutes)

8) What is the most Eastern Canadian province?

(Newfoundland/Labrador)

9) TRUE OR FALSE: Bats are the only mammal capable of true flight.

(TRUE)

10) This Saturday is the Candlelighters Simcoe Superhero Stomp to raise awareness for childhood cancer. Name a Superhero from the Marvel Universe.

(Examples: Spider-Man, Thor, Hulk, Captain America, Wolverine, Iron Man, Daredevil, Punisher, Deadpool, Doctor Strange, Black Panther…)