$1000 Minute Friday, September 27th

1) “There’s no place like home” is a quote from what movie?

(The Wizard of Oz)

2) Sue has 18 pieces of gum. If she shares the gum equally with her 2 friends, how many pieces will all 3 of them get?

(6)

3) Formerly known as “Maid of the Mist” and now owned by “Hornblower” which Ontario City would you visit for this boat tour?

(Niagara Falls)

4) Avril Lavigne celebrates a birthday today. Name the title of her debut single that was released back in 2002.

(Complicated)

5) Which of the following is NOT a Kellogg’s brand; Rice Krispies, Mini-Wheats, Lucky Charms?

(Lucky Charms)

6) Who won last night’s Colt’s game?

(**Owen Sound**)

7) A caterpillar grows and develops into what?

(Butteryfly/Moth)

8) Name the hit medical drama TV series that aired its 16th season last night.

(Grey’s Anatomy)

9) SPELL: Necessary.

(N E C E S S A R Y)

10) How many days are left in September NOT including today?

(3)