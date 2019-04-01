$1000 Minute Monday, April 1st

1) TRUE OR FALSE: New York City has an annual April Fool’s Day parade.

(True)

2) If you combine a graham cracker, chocolate and a marshmallow, you’ve made a what?

(S’more)

3) SPELL: Vacuum.

(V-A-C-U-U-M)

4) Which road is the Kool FM studios located on?

(Huronia Road)

5) How many sides does an Octagon have?

(8)

6) ‘American Idol’ airs tonight. Who hosts the show?

(Ryan Seacrest)

7) Wood and putter are equipment used in which sport?

(Golf)

8) On which mountain would you find the home of the Greek Gods?

(Mount Olympus)

9) Which planet is located between Mars and Saturn?

(Jupiter)

10) Snow and Barn are breeds of which flying animal?

(Owl)