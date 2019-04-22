$1000 Minute Monday, April 22nd

1) What sport would you be playing if the score was 15 – love?

(Tennis)

2) What is the name of a thin French pancake?

(Crepe)

3) Which Canadian city is Alessia Cara from?

(Brampton)

4) Today is Easter Monday, but it’s also which other annual event?

(Earth Day)

5) What does 16 times 2 equal?

(32)

6) What is the largest size of coffee cup for Starbucks called?

(Venti- Trenta is bigger size, but that’s only for iced coffee & tea drinks. The question asked for largest coffee cup)

7) What is the name of the big metal statue on Barrie’s waterfront closest to the city marina?

(Spirit Catcher)

8) TRUE OR FALSE: Butterflies are insects.

(True)

9) Which wedding anniversary are you celebrating if it’s your Silver anniversary?

(25th)

10) The Toronto Blue Jays were in Oakland yesterday. Who won that game?

(Blue Jays )