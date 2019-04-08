$1000 Minute Monday, April 8th

1) Which city is further North- Saskatoon or Regina?

(Saskatoon)

2) SPELL: Millennium.

(M-I-L-L-E-N-N-I-U-M)

3) Which cartoon character says “What’s up Doc”?

(Bugs Bunny)

4) Gordon Ramsay and his wife welcomed a baby boy to the family last week. What is Gordon’s main occupation?

(Chef)

5) TRUE OR FALSE: The maple syrup season to collect sap is a 4 to 6 week period usually from February to April.

(True)

6) The first trailer for ‘Joker’ starring Joaquin Phoenix has been released. Which comic universe is the Joker from?

(DC)

7) What is 12 plus 37?

(49)

8) What’s the name of the currency used in Mexico?

(Peso)

9) Bob Cole will be retiring this season, after 50 years doing play-by-play NHL games on Saturday night. Which TV program will he be retiring from?

(Hockey Night In Canada)

10) In text or email terms, what does the abbreviation ‘B-T-W’ mean?

(By the way)