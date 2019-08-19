$1000 Minute Monday, August 19th

1) What planet is known as the “red planet”?

(Mars)

2) Which 17th annual festival is happening at Barrie’s waterfront this coming weekend?

(Dragon Boat Festival)

3) YYZ is the airport code for what Canadian City?

(Toronto)

4) What is Spongebob’s starfish friend’s name?

(Patrick)

5) Today is August 19th. How many days are left in August not including today?

(12)

6) SPELL: Coincidence

(C O I N C I D E N C E)

7) Which fictional character is also known as 007?

(James Bond)

8) Which LA team are the Toronto Blue Jays playing tonight?

(Dodgers)

9) How many seconds are in 3 minutes?

(180)

10) Gelato is the Italian word for what?

(Ice Cream)