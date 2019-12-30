$1000 Minute Monday, December, 30th

1) What is the name of the popular Star Wars TV series that premiered on Disney plus this year?

(The Mandalorian)

2) SPELL: Premiered.

(P R E M I E R E D)

3) There are two planets in our solar system with names that start with ‘M’; Mars and which other?

(Mercury)

4) Tomorrow is New Year’s Eve and 2019 will be coming to an end. How many days are there in the year 2020?

(366 – Leap Year = 29 days in February)

5) Brussels is the capital City of which Country?

(Belgium)

6) Lebron James, Carson Wentz, and Tiger Woods all celebrate birthdays today. Which one of them plays for the Philadelphia Eagles?

(Carson Wentz)

7) If Carl has 18 brownies and wants to split them evenly between himself and his two friends, how many brownies will each of them get?

(6)

8) Which team does Canada face in the World Juniors tonight?

(Germany)

9) In the original Clue Board game there were 6 weapons; Candlestick, Revolver, Knife, Lead Pipe, Rope and what was the 6th weapon?

(Wrench)

10) What is the name of Prince Harry’s wife?

(Meghan/Markle)