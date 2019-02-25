$1000 Minute Monday, February 25th

1) Which colour is most commonly associated with chocolate?

(Brown)

2) What sport does the Toronto Rock play?

(Lacrosse)

3) SPELL: Lacrosse.

(L-A-C-R-O-S-S-E)

4) After how many years of marriage would you celebrate a SILVER wedding anniversary?

(25 years)

5) Which film won BEST PICTURE last night at the OSCARS?

(The Green Book)

6) TRUE OR FALSE: Alpha is the name for the first letter in the Greek alphabet.

(True)

7) If you were in the Skylon Tower, what Canadian city would you be in?

(Niagara Falls)

8) If your basketball team won with 120 points and 60 of those points were in the first half, how many points were scored in the second half?(60)

9) The two holes in your nose are called WHAT?

(Nostrils)

10) The 3 R’s of recycling Reduce, Recycle and WHAT?

(Reuse)