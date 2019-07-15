$1000 Minute Monday, July 15th

1) The Toronto Blue Jays were in New York yesterday taking on the Yankees. Which team won?

(The Yankees)

2) What is the name of the finger closest to your thumb?

(Index finger/pointer finger)

3) Say one of the letters that are duplicated in the word ‘COMMENCE’.

(C/M/E)

4) ‘Number Six Collaborations Project’ is the newest album from Ed Sheeran OR Justin Bieber?

(Ed Sheeran)

5) What gas is used to turn water into soda water?

(Carbon Dioxide/CO2)

6) The Richter Scale measures the magnitude of WHAT?

(Earthquakes)

7) SPELL: Richter. As in Richter Scale.

(R-I-C-H-T-E-R-)

8) TV Actress Lana Parrilla is celebrating a birthday today. NAME the TV show she played the Evil Queen on.

(Once Upon A Time)

9) Which boy band is performing at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto this Wednesday night?

(Backstreet Boys)

10) TRUE OR FALSE: Sharks have no bones in their body.

(True- their skeleton is made of cartilage)