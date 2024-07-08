$1000 Minute: Monday, July 8th
How did you do this morning?
- Eddie Murphy reprised his role as Axel Foley in the 4th instalment of this Movie franchise.
Beverly Hills Cop
- What did the three little kittens lose in the nursery rhyme?
Their Mittens
- What is the Capitol of Saskatchewan?
Regina
- What is the name of Taylor Swift’s Current World Tour?
The Eras Tour
- When playing the popular card game Texas Hold Em, how many cards are dealt to each player?
2
- In the Star Wars universe, who are the guardians of Justice and Peace?
Jedi
- What alcohol is used when making a Mimosa?
Champagne
- What time is 15:37 on a 12-hour clock?
3:37 pm (PM Needs to be included)
- If Charlie has 2 dogs, 3 cats, and 2 chickens, how many legs do her pets have in total?
24
- When playing darts, what is the highest score you can achieve with a single dart?
60