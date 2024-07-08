Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Monday, July 8th

How did you do this morning?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. Eddie Murphy reprised his role as Axel Foley in the 4th instalment of this Movie franchise.

Beverly Hills Cop

  1. What did the three little kittens lose in the nursery rhyme?

Their Mittens

  1. What is the Capitol of Saskatchewan?

Regina           

  1. What is the name of Taylor Swift’s Current World Tour?

The Eras Tour

  1. When playing the popular card game Texas Hold Em, how many cards are dealt to each player?

2

  1. In the Star Wars universe, who are the guardians of Justice and Peace?

Jedi 

  1. What alcohol is used when making a Mimosa?

Champagne

  1. What time is 15:37 on a 12-hour clock?

3:37 pm (PM Needs to be included)

  1. If Charlie has 2 dogs, 3 cats, and 2 chickens, how many legs do her pets have in total?

24

  1. When playing darts, what is the highest score you can achieve with a single dart?

60

