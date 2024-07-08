$1000 Minute: Monday, July 8th

Eddie Murphy reprised his role as Axel Foley in the 4th instalment of this Movie franchise.

Beverly Hills Cop

What did the three little kittens lose in the nursery rhyme?

Their Mittens

What is the Capitol of Saskatchewan?

Regina

What is the name of Taylor Swift’s Current World Tour?

The Eras Tour

When playing the popular card game Texas Hold Em, how many cards are dealt to each player?

2

In the Star Wars universe, who are the guardians of Justice and Peace?

Jedi

What alcohol is used when making a Mimosa?

Champagne

What time is 15:37 on a 12-hour clock?

3:37 pm (PM Needs to be included)

If Charlie has 2 dogs, 3 cats, and 2 chickens, how many legs do her pets have in total?

24

When playing darts, what is the highest score you can achieve with a single dart?

60