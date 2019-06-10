Listen Live

$1000 Minute Monday, June 10th

1)    What is the wood carvers name in the story of Pinocchio?
(Geppetto)

 

 

 

 

 

2)   What kind of meat does a cow provide?
(Beef)

 

 

 

 

 

 

3)    Which Italian City is famous for its leaning tower?
(Pisa)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4)    Toronto Raptors are into Game 5 tonight against Golden State. Which team won this past Friday’s game?
(Raptors)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5)    How many eyes do most spiders have?
(Eight)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6)    Who is on the current Canadian $100 bill?
(Robert Borden)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7)  Does Toronto have MORE or LESS than 6 subway lines?
(Less- 4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

8)   Judy Garland would have celebrated her birthday today. Which movie did she play the character ‘Dorothy’ in?
(Wizard of Oz)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9)  TRUE OR FALSE: Only female mosquitos bite.
(True)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10)  NAME the Robin Williams movie where he dressed a woman to Nanny his own children.
(Mrs. Doubtfire)

