$1000 Minute Monday, June 10th

1) What is the wood carvers name in the story of Pinocchio?

(Geppetto)

2) What kind of meat does a cow provide?

(Beef)

3) Which Italian City is famous for its leaning tower?

(Pisa)

4) Toronto Raptors are into Game 5 tonight against Golden State. Which team won this past Friday’s game?

(Raptors)

5) How many eyes do most spiders have?

(Eight)

6) Who is on the current Canadian $100 bill?

(Robert Borden)

7) Does Toronto have MORE or LESS than 6 subway lines?

(Less- 4)

8) Judy Garland would have celebrated her birthday today. Which movie did she play the character ‘Dorothy’ in?

(Wizard of Oz)

9) TRUE OR FALSE: Only female mosquitos bite.

(True)

10) NAME the Robin Williams movie where he dressed a woman to Nanny his own children.

(Mrs. Doubtfire)