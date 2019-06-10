$1000 Minute Monday, June 10th
1) What is the wood carvers name in the story of Pinocchio? (Geppetto) […]
1) What is the wood carvers name in the story of Pinocchio?
(Geppetto)
2) What kind of meat does a cow provide?
(Beef)
3) Which Italian City is famous for its leaning tower?
(Pisa)
4) Toronto Raptors are into Game 5 tonight against Golden State. Which team won this past Friday’s game?
(Raptors)
5) How many eyes do most spiders have?
(Eight)
6) Who is on the current Canadian $100 bill?
(Robert Borden)
7) Does Toronto have MORE or LESS than 6 subway lines?
(Less- 4)
8) Judy Garland would have celebrated her birthday today. Which movie did she play the character ‘Dorothy’ in?
(Wizard of Oz)
9) TRUE OR FALSE: Only female mosquitos bite.
(True)
10) NAME the Robin Williams movie where he dressed a woman to Nanny his own children.
(Mrs. Doubtfire)