$1000 Minute Monday, June 17th
1) ‘Men in Black: International’ is out in theatres. NAME the actor who stared alongside […]
1) ‘Men in Black: International’ is out in theatres. NAME the actor who stared alongside Tommy Lee Jones in the original films?
(Will Smith)
2) Which professional sport does Fred VanVleet play?
(Basketball- Toronto Raptor)
3) Chernobyl is an HBO show about an accident that happened at what type of building?
(Nuclear power plant)
4) Spell Chernobyl.
(C-H-E-R-N-O-B-Y-L)
5) The French word Amour means what in English?
(Love)
6) Barry Manilow turns 75 today. NAME the Rio de Janeiro Hotel he made famous with a song?
(Copacabana)
7) If you’re sipping a Georgian Bay Spirit Co. Smash, what kind of alcohol are you drinking?
(Gin/Vodka)
8) How many degrees are there in a circle?
(360)
9) What game do the characters play in the movie ‘Rounders’ with Matt Damon?
(Poker)
10) The CFL season started over the weekend. NAME the Toronto CFL team.
(Argonauts)