$1000 Minute Monday, June 17th

1)    ‘Men in Black: International’ is out in theatres. NAME the actor who stared alongside […]

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1)    ‘Men in Black: International’ is out in theatres. NAME the actor who stared alongside Tommy Lee Jones in the original films?
(Will Smith)

 

 

 

 

 

2)    Which professional sport does Fred VanVleet play?
(Basketball- Toronto Raptor)

 

 

 

 

 

 

3)  Chernobyl is an HBO show about an accident that happened at what type of building?
(Nuclear power plant)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4)    Spell Chernobyl.
(C-H-E-R-N-O-B-Y-L)

 

 

 

 

 

 

5)   The French word Amour means what in English?
(Love)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6)  Barry Manilow turns 75 today. NAME the Rio de Janeiro Hotel he made famous with a song?
(Copacabana)

 

 

 

 

 

 

7) If you’re sipping a Georgian Bay Spirit Co. Smash, what kind of alcohol are you drinking?
(Gin/Vodka)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8) How many degrees are there in a circle?
(360)

 

 

 

 

 

 

9)  What game do the characters play in the movie ‘Rounders’ with Matt Damon?
(Poker)

 

 

 

 

 

 

10)  The CFL season started over the weekend. NAME the Toronto CFL team.
(Argonauts)

