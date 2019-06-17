$1000 Minute Monday, June 17th

1) ‘Men in Black: International’ is out in theatres. NAME the actor who stared alongside Tommy Lee Jones in the original films?

(Will Smith)

2) Which professional sport does Fred VanVleet play?

(Basketball- Toronto Raptor)

3) Chernobyl is an HBO show about an accident that happened at what type of building?

(Nuclear power plant)

4) Spell Chernobyl.

(C-H-E-R-N-O-B-Y-L)

5) The French word Amour means what in English?

(Love)

6) Barry Manilow turns 75 today. NAME the Rio de Janeiro Hotel he made famous with a song?

(Copacabana)

7) If you’re sipping a Georgian Bay Spirit Co. Smash, what kind of alcohol are you drinking?

(Gin/Vodka)

8) How many degrees are there in a circle?

(360)

9) What game do the characters play in the movie ‘Rounders’ with Matt Damon?

(Poker)

10) The CFL season started over the weekend. NAME the Toronto CFL team.

(Argonauts)