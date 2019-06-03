$1000 Minute Monday, June 3rd

1) TRUE OR FALSE: The human skeleton is made up of less than 100 bones.

(False- 206 bones)

2) There are 30 days in June. Not including today, how many days are left in the month?

(27days)

3) Which team won game 2 last night of the NBA finals?

Warriors

4) NAME one of the stars of the TV game show ‘Wheel of Fortune’.

(Vanna White/ Pat Sajak)

5) What does 19 plus 19 equal?

(38)

6) Which city is further North, Timmins or Sudbury?

(Timmins)

7) Rio and Soul are both vehicles made by which company?

(Kia)

8) Which actor was just confirmed to play the next Batman?

(Robert Pattinson)

9) SPELL: Gotham.

(G-O-T-H-A-M)

10) Which country invented Basketball?

(Canada)