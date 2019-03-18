$1000 Minute Monday, March 18th

1) How many sleeps are there until the first day of Spring?

(2 sleeps- Wed, Mar 20)

2) TRUE OR FALSE: Britney Spears’ music is being used for a musical about fairy tale princesses.

(True- Opens in Chicago in the fall)

3) In the nursery rhyme, ‘Jack and Jill’, what do Jack and Jill go up the hill to fetch?

(A pail of water)

4) Our Barrie Colts finished their season last night in Mississauga. Which major junior ice hockey league are they in?

(Ontario Hockey League/OHL)

5) The trailer for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ was released. Name the actor who plays Captain America in the movie.

(Chris Evans)

6) Feta is a type of what food?

(Cheese)

7) How many wheels does a tricycle have?

(3)

8) What is the name of the official flower of Ontario?

(Trillium/White Trillium)

9) The Junos were last night. Which Ontario city hosted them?

(London)

10) What type of party happened with the White Rabbit and the Mad Hatter in the story of ‘Alice In Wonderland’?

(Tea Party)