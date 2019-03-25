$1000 Minute Monday, March 25th

1) When flipping a coin what do you call the side with the Queen on it?

(Heads)

2) Opening Day for the Toronto Blue Jays is this Thursday. Which team are they playing from Detroit?

(Detroit Tigers)

3) According to the proverb, which city was not built in a day?

(Rome)

4) Jessica Simpson recently welcomed her third child into the world, a baby girl. NAME the 98 Degrees singer she used to be married to.

(Nick Lachey)

5) What type of sea vessel can go under water and has a periscope?

(Submarine)

6) TRUE OR FALSE: Plastic is attracted by magnets.

(False)

7) The line-up for the Summer musical festival Woodstock 50 was announced. Which US state is it going to take place in?

(New York)

8) Timmy charges twenty dollars per car he washes. If he washes 5 cars, how much money will he make?

($100)

9) The trailer for the next season of ‘Stranger Things’ was released. Which season will this be of the show?

(3rd)

10) Blue and which other colour mixed together make green?

(Yellow)