$1000 Minute Monday, March 4th

1) What is the date of the First Day of Spring this year?

(March 20th)

2) Which country was the fortune cookie invented in?

(USA)

3) Patricia Heaton is celebrating her birthday today! Which TV show did she star as Ray Romano’s wife Debra on?

(Everybody Loves Raymond)

4) Which day of the week is Pancake Day celebrated?

(Tuesday)

5) NAME the Toronto rapper who recently announced a short Vegas residency show.

(Drake)

6) March 17th is also known as?

(St. Patrick’s Day)

7) Tonight the Toronto Maple Leafs are in Calgary taking on which team?

(Flames)

8) TRUE OR FALSE: Bollywood is the nickname of Britain’s movie industry.

(False- it’s India’s movie industry)

9) There is half the cake left and two people want to share it equally. How much of the total cake will each person get?

(1/4-quarter of the cake)

10) Who starts first in a game of chess? The WHITE pieces or the BLACK?

(White)