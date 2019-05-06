$1000 Minute Monday, May 6th

1) If each seed gives two flowers, how many seeds will Molly have to plant to get 14 flowers?

(7)

2) Actor Peter Mayhew passed away last week. Which character in the ‘Star Wars’ series did he play?

(Chewbacca)

3) TRUE OR FALSE: Venus is the closest planet to the Sun.

(False- Mercury is closest)

4) The Statue of Liberty was gifted to the United States by which country?

(France)

5) Blake Lively is pregnant with baby number three. Who is she married to?

(Ryan Reynolds)

6) Which singing voice is the highest pitch? Soprano, Tenor or Alto?

(Soprano)

7) SPELL: Soprano.

(S-O-P-R-A-N-O)

8) Game four in the Toronto Raptors / Philadelphia 76ers series was yesterday. Which team won?

(Raptors)

9) Gumbo originated in which US state?

(Louisiana)

10) What is Spiderman’s real name?

(Peter Parker)