1000 MINUTE – Monday November 25th, 2019

1) From Disney’s Frozen, what kind of animal is Sven?

(Reindeer)

2) Name the pop rock band playing in Toronto tomorrow night for their Happiness Begins tour.

(Jonas Brothers)

3) There are two main types of eye doctors: Name one of them.

(Optometrist/Ophthalmologist)

4) Today is November 25th. How many days are left in November NOT including today?

(5)

5) SPELL: Confidential.

(C O N F I D E N T I A L)

6) TRUE OR FALSE: The Toronto Raptors face the Philadelphia 76ers IN Toronto tonight.

(TRUE)

7) Snow White has 7 dwarfs. Name the dwarf whose name starts with the letter G.

(Grumpy)

8) Which Country gave the Statue of Liberty to the USA as a gift?

(France)

9) Sarah Hyland celebrated a birthday this past weekend. Name the American sitcom series she is well known for as her character Haley Dunphy.

(Modern Family)

10) Red, Yellow, Blue and what other colour are the spots on the original game of Twister?

(Green)