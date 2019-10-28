$1000 Minute Monday, October 28th

1) Over Easy, Scrambled, and Sunny Side Up are all different cooking methods for what food?

(Eggs)

2) From the movie E.T., What is E.T. dressed up as for Halloween?

(Ghost)

3) You have a job interview at 2:15pm. It will take you 45 minute to get there. What time do you need to leave by?

(1:30pm)

4) Joaquin Phoenix celebrates a birthday today. What movie did he most recently star in?

(Joker)

5) TRUE OR FALSE: The Toronto Raptors face the team that Kawhi Leonard now plays for tonight.

(FALSE – Novemebr 11th)

6) SPELL: Terminology.

(T E R M I N O L O G Y)

7) The Italian flag consists of 3 colours. What colour is on the farthest RIGHT side of the flag?

(Red)

8) Sarah Connor is a fictional character from what movie sequel coming to theatres this week?

(Terminator)

9) The abbreviation RSVP is taken from what language?

(French)

10) What day does Halloween fall on this week?

(Thursday)