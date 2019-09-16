$1000 Minute Monday, September 16th

1) An oncologist’s focus is on what disease?

(Cancer)

2) Which popular beverage company uses the slogan “Taste the Feeling”

(Coca-Cola)

3) TRUE OR FALSE: Today is the first day of Fall.

(FALSE – Next Monday The 23rd)

4) SPELL: Participate.

(P A R T I C I P A T E)

5) The NHL preseason has begun. Which team do the Toronto Maple Leafs face in their first game tomorrow?

(Ottawa Senators)

6) What meat is the leading source of Salmonella poisoning?

(Chicken/Raw Chicken)

7) Alex has 50 gummy bears. He gives 15 to his brother and 15 to his sister. How many does he have left for himself?

(20)

8) What is the name of the new movie in Theatres that J-Lo stars in as a stripper?

(Hustlers)

9) Which popular pastry dessert was invented in Canada, with its earliest published recipe being from Barrie, Ontario?

(Butter Tarts)

10) Which bird is a universal symbol of peace?

(Dove)