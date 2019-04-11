$1000 Minute Thursday, April 11th
1) What is the name of the professional golf competition taking place in Augusta, Georgia this weekend?
(The Masters)
2) TRUE OR FALSE: Pure maple syrup only has one ingredient- sap.
(True)
3) A baby giraffe is known as what?
(Calf)
4) Which classic movie musical starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton John could be getting a prequel?
(Grease)
5) NAME one of the two Canadian cities that are considered “Hollywood North”?
(Vancouver/Toronto)
6) A thermometer is a device used to measure what?
(Temperature)
7) SPELL: Matinee.
(M-A-T-I-N-E-E)
8) Another trailer for Disney’s live action movie ‘The Lion King’ was released. What is the name of the meerkat character in the movie?
(Timon)
9) What does 26 + 62 equal?
(88)
10) In Canada what temperature scale do we use?
(Celsius)