$1000 Minute Thursday, April 11th

1) What is the name of the professional golf competition taking place in Augusta, Georgia this weekend?

(The Masters)

2) TRUE OR FALSE: Pure maple syrup only has one ingredient- sap.

(True)

3) A baby giraffe is known as what?

(Calf)

4) Which classic movie musical starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton John could be getting a prequel?

(Grease)

5) NAME one of the two Canadian cities that are considered “Hollywood North”?

(Vancouver/Toronto)

6) A thermometer is a device used to measure what?

(Temperature)

7) SPELL: Matinee.

(M-A-T-I-N-E-E)

8) Another trailer for Disney’s live action movie ‘The Lion King’ was released. What is the name of the meerkat character in the movie?

(Timon)

9) What does 26 + 62 equal?

(88)

10) In Canada what temperature scale do we use?

(Celsius)