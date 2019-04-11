Listen Live

$1000 Minute Thursday, April 11th

1)    What is the name of the professional golf competition taking place in Augusta, Georgia […]

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1)    What is the name of the professional golf competition taking place in Augusta, Georgia this weekend?
(The Masters)

 

 

 

 

 

2)    TRUE OR FALSE: Pure maple syrup only has one ingredient- sap.
(True)

 

 

 

 

 

3)    A baby giraffe is known as what?
(Calf)

 

 

 

 

 

 

4)    Which classic movie musical starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton John could be getting a prequel?
(Grease)

 

 

 

 

 

 

5)  NAME one of the two Canadian cities that are considered “Hollywood North”?
(Vancouver/Toronto)

 

 

 

 

 

 

6)   A thermometer is a device used to measure what?
(Temperature)

 

 

 

 

 

 

7)    SPELL: Matinee.
(M-A-T-I-N-E-E)

 

 

 

 

 

 

8)  Another trailer for Disney’s live action movie ‘The Lion King’ was released. What is the name of the meerkat character in the movie?
(Timon)

 

 

 

 

 

 

9)  What does 26 + 62 equal?
(88)

 

 

 

 

 

 

10) In Canada what temperature scale do we use?
(Celsius)

 

Related posts

$1000 Minute Wednesday, April 10th

$1000 Minute Tuesday, April 9th

$1000 Minute Monday, April 8th