$1000 Minute Thursday, April 4th

1) NAME the Toronto Blue Jay that was just traded to San Francisco Giants.

(Kevin Pillar)

2) What did Peter Piper pick a peck of?

(Pickled Peppers)

3) Which comes first in the year, Mother’s Day or Father’s Day?

(Mother’s Day)

4) ABBA says they will have new music coming out this fall. What country is ABBA from?

(Sweden)

5) Which museum does the Mona Lisa reside in?

(The Louvre)

6) Which HBO TV show took over the Bellagio fountain in Vegas for just four minute this week to promote the last season of their show?

(Game of Thrones)

7) Which team won last night at the Harlem Globetrotters Game?

(Harlem Globetrotters)

8) It’s said, if you can’t stand the heat – get out of the WHAT?

(Kitchen)

9) What is the name of the body of water that Barrie surrounds?

(Kempenfelt Bay)

10) TRUE OR FALSE: Our ears are important when it comes to staying balanced.

(True)