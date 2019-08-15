$1000 Minute Thursday, August 15th

1) How many players are on the court on a volleyball team?

(6)

2) What does the V stand for in MVP?

(Valuable)

3) Joe Jonas celebrates a birthday today. Name one of the other two Jonas Brothers.

(Nick/Kevin)

4) Which organization is holding its annual parade downtown Barrie this weekend?

(Barrie Pride/Pride)

5) If Emily is 8 years old, and Sarah is half the age of Emily, how old would Sarah be when Emily is 80?

(76)

6) SPELL: Salamander.

(S A L A M A N D E R)

7) TRUE OR FALSE: The rate of HST in Ontario is 15%.

(FALSE – 13%)

8) What hashtag should you use to enter in for a chance to win a Chevrolet Spark at the end of the summer?

(Kool Summer Selfie)

9) Carpal bones are found in what part of the body?

(Wrist)

10) What is the term for the runner who runs last on a relay team?

(Anchor)