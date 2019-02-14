$1000 Minute Thursday, February 14th

1) What colour of roses are traditionally given to symbolise love?

(Red)

2) The drink Tequila originates from which country?

(Mexico)

3) If John has 5 driveways to plough at 20 dollars each, how much money will he make?

($100)

4) NAME the Looney Tunes cartoon skunk who is always in search of love.

(Pepé Le Pew)

5) In which Shakespeare play does the phrase “to be or not to be” appear?

(Hamlet)

6) TRUE OR FALSE: Vienna is the capital of Austria.

(True)

7) In mythology, who is the god of desire, love, and affection that shoots arrows?

(Cupid)

8) In which venue do the Toronto Raptors play their home games?

(Scotiabank Arena)

9) It’s Rob Thomas’ birthday. Which rock band is he the lead singer of?

(Matchbox 20)

10) If you’re quick to show your feelings, where is it said that you wear your heart?

(On your sleeve)