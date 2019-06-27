$1000 Minute Thursday, June 27th

1) ‘Jurassic Park’ is celebrating 26 years this month. Who directed that film?

(Steven Spielberg)

2) Bo Peep is the love interest of what other character in the Toy Story movies?

(Woody)

3) TRUE OR FALSE: Canada has the world’s longest coastline.

(True- 202,080 km, second is Norway 58,133 km)

4) Scoliosis is a condition that refers to which body part?

(Spine)

5) Which downtown Barrie festival takes place all this long weekend?

(Promenade Days)

6) SPELL: Recipe.

(R-E-C-I-P-E)

7) NAME an ingredient commonly found in a yogurt parfait other than yogurt.

(Fruit or Granola)

8) It’s Tobey Maguire’s birthday! Which Marvel superhero has he played?

(Spider-Man)

9) If it takes Bob 25 minutes to get to work. What time will he leave his house if he starts work at 8 in the morning?

(7:35am)

10) Pascal Siakam was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player this week. What team does he play for?

(Toronto Raptors)