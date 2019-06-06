$1000 Minute Thursday, June 6th

1) The iOS 13 is the new operating system for which tech company?

(Apple)

2) TRUE OR FALSE: The St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins are now tied in the Stanley Cup Finals?

(True)

3) If you’re eating a Babybel – what type of food are you eating?

(Cheese)

4) Which Billionaire rapper is Beyonce married to?

(Jay Z)

5) SPELL: Billionaire.

(B-I-L-L-I-O-N-A-I-R-E)

6) Comic Sans and Times New Roman are types of what?

(Fonts- Word Fonts)

7) Last night the Blue Jays took on the Yankees in Toronto. Which team won?

(The Raptors)

8) What would 3 P-M be called on a 24-hour clock?

(1500)

9) Father’s Day falls on which day of the week this year?

(Sunday)

10) What colour signs usually indicate roadwork or construction ahead?

(Orange)