$1000 Minute Thursday, June 6th
1) The iOS 13 is the new operating system for which tech company? (Apple) […]
1) The iOS 13 is the new operating system for which tech company?
(Apple)
2) TRUE OR FALSE: The St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins are now tied in the Stanley Cup Finals?
(True)
3) If you’re eating a Babybel – what type of food are you eating?
(Cheese)
4) Which Billionaire rapper is Beyonce married to?
(Jay Z)
5) SPELL: Billionaire.
(B-I-L-L-I-O-N-A-I-R-E)
6) Comic Sans and Times New Roman are types of what?
(Fonts- Word Fonts)
7) Last night the Blue Jays took on the Yankees in Toronto. Which team won?
(The Raptors)
8) What would 3 P-M be called on a 24-hour clock?
(1500)
9) Father’s Day falls on which day of the week this year?
(Sunday)
10) What colour signs usually indicate roadwork or construction ahead?
(Orange)