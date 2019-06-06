Listen Live

$1000 Minute Thursday, June 6th

1)  The iOS 13 is the new operating system for which tech company? (Apple)   […]

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1)  The iOS 13 is the new operating system for which tech company?
(Apple)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2)  TRUE OR FALSE: The St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins are now tied in the Stanley Cup Finals?
(True)

 

 

 

 

 

 

3)  If you’re eating a Babybel – what type of food are you eating?
(Cheese)

 

 

 

 

 

 

4)  Which Billionaire rapper is Beyonce married to?
(Jay Z)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5)  SPELL: Billionaire.
(B-I-L-L-I-O-N-A-I-R-E)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6)  Comic Sans and Times New Roman are types of what?
(Fonts- Word Fonts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

7) Last night the Blue Jays took on the Yankees in Toronto. Which team won?
(The Raptors)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8)  What would 3 P-M be called on a 24-hour clock?
(1500)

 

 

 

 

 

 

9) Father’s Day falls on which day of the week this year?
(Sunday)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10)  What colour signs usually indicate roadwork or construction ahead?
(Orange)

Related posts

$1000 Minute Wednesday, June 5th

$1000 Minute Tuesday, June 4th

$1000 Minute Monday, June 3rd