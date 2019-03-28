$1000 Minute Thursday, March 28th

1) Today is the opening day for the MLB season. What does MLB stand for?

(Major League Baseball)

2) What colours are the stripes on the American flag?

(Red & White)

3) What is the primary ingredient in guacamole?

(Avocado)

4) NAME the Canadian singer, known for her song ‘Ironic’, who just announced she’s pregnant with her third child.

(Alanis Morissette)

5) How many letters are in the word “SWEET”?

(5)

6) Which car company makes the RAV 4 SUV?

(Toyota)

7) What time does Kool Mornings with Dale & Charlie start in the morning?

(5am)

8) What US state will you find JFK International Airport?

(New York)

9) NAME the ‘Grease’ actress who said she’s ‘haunted’ by ghosts of her dead celebrity friends.

(Olivia Newton-John- In new memoirs she says John Denver & Karen Carpenter are around her while she’s performing and act as her spirit guides to ensure her shows always go without a hitch.)

10) SPELL: Haunted.

(H-A-U-N-T-E-D)