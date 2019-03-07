$1000 Minute Thursday, March 7th

1) What is an adult female horse called?

(Mare)

2) Who did Forbes recently name the ‘World’s Youngest Self-Made Billionaire’?

(Kylie Jenner- 21 years old)

3) What type of fruit is credited with inspiring Isaac Newton to write the laws of gravity?

(Apple)

4) What is the name of the egg-hatching elephant created by Dr. Seuss?

(Horton)

5) TRUE OR FALSE: There’s only three month that end in the letter ‘Y’.

(FALSE- 4, January/February/May/July)

6) The late Luke Perry is getting a milkshake named after him at a diner in Mission, BC. Which TV show did Luke film at that diner?

(Riverdale)

7) Which city is home to North America’s largest mall?

(Edmonton, Alberta)

8) How many total hours are there in 3 days?

(72)

9) Premolars, incisors and canines all types of WHAT body part?

(Teeth)

10) SPELL: Canine.

(C-A-N-I-N-E)